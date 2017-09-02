Offaly Senior B Football Championship table and fixtures
Click through to view the table and fixtures ahead of the final round of group games
The final round of group games in the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship all take place at 11.30am tomorrow morning.
There is still plenty to play for with the only team who's destiny is sealed being St Brigid's who will feature in the Relegation Playoff.
SEE ALSO: All today's Offaly GAA Results
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Raheen v Shamrocks Cappincur 11.30am Davy Walsh
Durrow v Tubber Clara 11.30am Marius Stones
Ballycumber v St Brigid’s Ballycommon 11.30am Eamon O’Connor
Walsh Island v Bracknagh Clonbullogue 11.30am Chris Dwyer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on