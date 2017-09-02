Offaly Senior B Football Championship table and fixtures

The final round of group games in the Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship all take place at 11.30am tomorrow morning.

There is still plenty to play for with the only team who's destiny is sealed being St Brigid's who will feature in the Relegation Playoff.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Raheen v Shamrocks Cappincur 11.30am Davy Walsh

Durrow v Tubber Clara 11.30am Marius Stones

Ballycumber v St Brigid’s Ballycommon 11.30am Eamon O’Connor

Walsh Island v Bracknagh Clonbullogue 11.30am Chris Dwyer