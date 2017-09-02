All today's Offaly GAA Results
Offaly GAA Results
Ladies Football Senior Final
Naomh Ciaran 1-10 Edenderry 1-8
Ladies Football Intermediate Final
Naomh Molaoise 3-10 Tullamore 3-9
Junior C Football Final
Erin Rovers 1-10 1-11 St Rynagh's
Junior B Football Final
Ballyfore 1-9 1-7 Tubber
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Shannonbridge 0-12 2-9 Ferbane
U-16A Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Ferbane/Belmont 2-7 5-15 Shinrone
Tullamore 1-9 2-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey
U-16B Hurling Competition Semi Finals
Ballinamere/Durrow 3-12 3-19 Na Seamróga
Clara 1-10 1-13 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
