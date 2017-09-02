Line up decided for quarter final stages of Offaly Senior Football Championship
Last year's finalists Rhode and Ferbane secured their automatic places in the semi-finals of the Offaly Senior A Football Championships with wins in the final round of group games on Friday evening.
Rhode maintained their 100% record with a 2-12 to 1-12 win over Tullamore in Croghan while Ferbane had five points to spare over Edenderry with a 2-15 to 1-13 win in Tubber. Tullamore finished third in the table despite their defeat while Edenderry dropped to fifth as Clara moved up courtesy of their 2-15 to 0-5 win over St Rynagh's in Pullough.
That result meant it was a straight shoot out between Gracefield and Cappincur for the final quarter-final place and it was Gracefield who edged it by a single point, 0-10 to 0-9.
The quarter-final line up will see Tullamore face Gracefield while Clara and Edenderry will go head to head. St Rynagh's and Cappincur will meet in the Relegation Play Off.
Edenderry 1-13 2-15 Ferbane
St Rynagh's 0-5 2-15 Clara
Tullamore 1-12 2-12 Rhode
Gracefiled 0-10 0-9 Cappincur
