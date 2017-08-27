Offaly GAA Results and today's fixtures
Offaly GAA Results and fixtures
Results
Junior A Football Championship Final
Ballycommon 0-10 0-6 Clodiagh Gaels
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Coolderry GAA 3-15 1-23 Seir Kieran
St Rynagh's 0-19 0-18 Birr
Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-14 3-17 Brosna Gaels
Coolderry 1-11 1-29 Drumcullen
St Rynagh's 1-11 2-19 Ballinamere
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Play Off
Belmont 0-18 1-12 Shinrone
Arrabawn U16A All Ireland Tournanment Group 1
Tipperary 3-11 1-10 Offaly
Dublin 6-8 0-16 Offaly
Offaly 0-7 4-10 Clare
Sunday's Fixtures
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kinnitty v Belmont BNM OCP 12noon Declan Cooke Linesmen: Kieran Pat Kelly & Noel Flynn
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shinrone BNM OCP 1.30pm Kieran Dooley Linesmen: Tony Carroll & Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Carrig & Riverstown v Seir Kieran Banagher 12noon Simon Whelahan
