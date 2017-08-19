Today's Offaly GAA Results
Offaly GAA Results
Junior B Football Competition Final
Ballyfore 2-4 1-7 Tubber
Senior A Football Championship
Tullamore 0-10 St Rynagh's 0-7
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Erin Rovers 2-16 0-9 Doon
Shannonbridge 4-11 2-17 Ferbane
U21 Hurling Championship Round 1
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-23 0-18 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
St Brendan's 1-19 3-11 Cuchulainn Gaels
