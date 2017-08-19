Today's Offaly GAA Results

Junior B Football Competition Final

Ballyfore 2-4 1-7 Tubber

Senior A Football Championship

Tullamore 0-10 St Rynagh's 0-7

Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final

Erin Rovers 2-16 0-9 Doon

Shannonbridge 4-11 2-17 Ferbane

U21 Hurling Championship Round 1

Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-23 0-18 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran

U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

St Brendan's 1-19 3-11 Cuchulainn Gaels

