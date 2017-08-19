Offaly Senior Football tables and fixtures ahead of the weekend's games
Offaly GAA Senior Football Tables
Saturday, August 19
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Clara 6.30pm Pauric Pierce
Sunday, August 20
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Ferbane v Clara BNM OCP 12noon Fintan Pierce. Linesmen: Adam Kinahan & Davy Walsh
Rhode v Gracefield BNM OCP 1.30pm Fergal Smyth. Linesmen: Noel Kelly & Tom Anderson
Cappincur v Edenderry Ballinagar 6.30pm Paurig Gallagher
