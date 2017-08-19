Offaly Senior Football tables and fixtures ahead of the weekend's games











Offaly GAA

Offaly GAA Senior Football Tables

Saturday, August 19

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Clara 6.30pm Pauric Pierce

Sunday, August 20

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Ferbane v Clara BNM OCP 12noon Fintan Pierce. Linesmen: Adam Kinahan & Davy Walsh

Rhode v Gracefield BNM OCP 1.30pm Fergal Smyth. Linesmen: Noel Kelly & Tom Anderson

Cappincur v Edenderry Ballinagar 6.30pm Paurig Gallagher

