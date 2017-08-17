This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 17-20)

Thursday, August 17



U12 Football League Green Group

St Rynagh’s v Shamrocks Cloghan 7.30pm Marius Stones

Clara v Ballinamere/Durrow Clara 7.30pm Chris Joslin

U12 Football League White Group

Rhode v Na Fianna Rhode 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Edenderry v St Vincent’s Edenderry 7.30pm Ciaran Groome

Tullamore v Ballycumber/Tubber O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Padraic Murphy

U12 Football League Gold Group

DER Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey Pullough 7.30pm Tom Anderson

Shannonbridge v Ferbane/Belmont S/Bridge 7.30pm Shane Guinan

Friday, August 18

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Shamrocks v Tubber BNM OCP 6.45pm Joey Deehan

Linesmen: Paurig Gallagher & Chris Dwyer

Ballycumber v Durrow Clara 6.45pm Brian Gavin

Bracknagh v Raheen Gracefield 7.30pm Ger Keyes

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation (Extra Time must be played)

Rhode v Tullamore Croghan 7.30pm Davy Walsh

Saturday, August 19

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Clara 6.30pm Pauric Pierce

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final

Erin Rovers v Doon BNM OCP 5.30pm Davy Walsh

Linesmen: Ger Keyes & Fergal Smyth

Shannonbridge v Ferbane BNM OCP 7pm Alan McKnight

Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Adam Kinahan

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Competition Final

Ballyfore v Tubber BNM OCP 3.30pm Joey Deehan

Linesmen: Paul Jordan & Ciaran Groome

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Round 1 (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Kilcormac 6pm Simon Whelahan

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

St Brendan’s v Cuchulainn Gaels Birr 6pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Sunday, August 20

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Ferbane v Clara BNM OCP 12noon Fintan Pierce

Linesmen: Adam Kinahan & Davy Walsh

Rhode v Gracefield BNM OCP 1.30pm Fergal Smyth

Linesmen: Noel Kelly & Tom Anderson

Cappincur v Edenderry Ballinagar 6.30pm Paurig Gallagher

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

St Brigid’s v Walsh Island Daingean 12noon Ciaran Groome

Monday, August 21

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Championship Re-fixture

Seir Kieran/Shamrocks v Drumcullen Mucklagh 7pm Ciaran Groome

Bridge House Hotel U14A Hurling Championship

St Rynagh’s v Birr Banagher 7pm Kieran Dooley

