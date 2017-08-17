This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (August 17-20)
This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures
Thursday, August 17
U12 Football League Green Group
St Rynagh’s v Shamrocks Cloghan 7.30pm Marius Stones
Clara v Ballinamere/Durrow Clara 7.30pm Chris Joslin
U12 Football League White Group
Rhode v Na Fianna Rhode 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Edenderry v St Vincent’s Edenderry 7.30pm Ciaran Groome
Tullamore v Ballycumber/Tubber O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Padraic Murphy
U12 Football League Gold Group
DER Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey Pullough 7.30pm Tom Anderson
Shannonbridge v Ferbane/Belmont S/Bridge 7.30pm Shane Guinan
Friday, August 18
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Shamrocks v Tubber BNM OCP 6.45pm Joey Deehan
Linesmen: Paurig Gallagher & Chris Dwyer
Ballycumber v Durrow Clara 6.45pm Brian Gavin
Bracknagh v Raheen Gracefield 7.30pm Ger Keyes
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation (Extra Time must be played)
Rhode v Tullamore Croghan 7.30pm Davy Walsh
Saturday, August 19
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Tullamore v St Rynagh’s Clara 6.30pm Pauric Pierce
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Erin Rovers v Doon BNM OCP 5.30pm Davy Walsh
Linesmen: Ger Keyes & Fergal Smyth
Shannonbridge v Ferbane BNM OCP 7pm Alan McKnight
Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Adam Kinahan
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Competition Final
Ballyfore v Tubber BNM OCP 3.30pm Joey Deehan
Linesmen: Paul Jordan & Ciaran Groome
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Round 1 (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Kilcormac 6pm Simon Whelahan
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
St Brendan’s v Cuchulainn Gaels Birr 6pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Sunday, August 20
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Ferbane v Clara BNM OCP 12noon Fintan Pierce
Linesmen: Adam Kinahan & Davy Walsh
Rhode v Gracefield BNM OCP 1.30pm Fergal Smyth
Linesmen: Noel Kelly & Tom Anderson
Cappincur v Edenderry Ballinagar 6.30pm Paurig Gallagher
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
St Brigid’s v Walsh Island Daingean 12noon Ciaran Groome
Monday, August 21
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Championship Re-fixture
Seir Kieran/Shamrocks v Drumcullen Mucklagh 7pm Ciaran Groome
Bridge House Hotel U14A Hurling Championship
St Rynagh’s v Birr Banagher 7pm Kieran Dooley
