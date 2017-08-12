Offaly Senior Hurling Results, final tables and quarter-final line up
Click through for more
Offaly Senior Hurling Championship
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 5
Lusmagh 1-12 3-20 Kinnitty
Birr 0-15 0-26 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Shamrocks 0-16 6-29 Coolderry
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5
Clodiagh Gaels 0-13 3-29 Belmont
St Rynagh's 1-17 1-18 Shinrone
Tullamore 1-9 5-19 Seir Kieran
Quarter-Final line up
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shinrone
St Rynaghs v Birr
Coolderry v Seir Kieran
Belmont v Kinnitty
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on