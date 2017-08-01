Faithful Fields nears completion as fundraising target in sight

With all the negative news circulating around Offaly GAA at the moment, it is heartening to know that one project is nearing a successful completion.

The Faithful Fields Project in Kilcormac is now nearing completion and the fundraising target has almost been reached.

As a result of the fundraising efforts of The Faithful Fields Committee, €720,000 of the targeted €750,000 local contribution figure has been reached. Donations can be made via The Faithful Fields website by clicking here or through any member of The Faithful Fields Committee.

To date the four pitches have been completed and they look pristine. Two of the pitches will be floodlit. Also completed aresix dressing rooms, a dining area, two upstairs meeting rooms, ball and wall and gym, have been completed.

Offaly GAA hopes that in the next month the relevant bodies will link the site to essential services, which will then allow activity to commence.

The outstanding items for completion are, the gym fit out, walk way lighting and surfacing, car park surfacing and flood lighting of two pitches and the all-weather training area surface.

In a statement on their website, Offaly GAA note that all work to-date has been completed debt free thanks to the support of Croke Park, Leinster GAA, Sports Capital Funding, Offaly West Enterprise funding and of course the generous support of the people and business of Offaly.