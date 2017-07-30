Former Offaly Hurling Review Committee Chairman Liam Hogan hits out at County Board in wide ranging interview

Former Offaly Hurling Review Committee Chairman Liam Hogan has hit out at the attitudes and actions of the Offaly County Board in a wide ranging interview with Midlands 103 Sports Editor Will O'Callaghan.

It is an excellent and in depth interview which explains the frustrations of the committee who resigned recently.

If you haven't time to listen to the entire interview and want to catch a flavour of it, listen from the 20th to the 27th minute. That piece left us particularly angry and sums up what the committee was up against.