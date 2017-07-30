Former Offaly Hurling Review Committee Chairman Liam Hogan calls for Offaly chairman Tommy Byrne to step down

Former Offaly Hurling Review Committee Chairman Liam Hogan will call for Offaly chairman Tommy Byrne to step down in an explosive interview to be aired shortly on the Inside Line on Midlands 103 with Will O'Callaghan

In a clip from the interview posted on Twitter (listen below) Hogan calls Tommy Byrne 'an absolute disaster' adding that Tommy Byrne needs to step aside if Offaly are going to get where they need to ge to.

Listen to a clip from the interview here but tune into Midlands 103 at 2.10pm to here the full interview. You can listen on line here