The Offaly Senior Hurling Championship tables and fixtures ahead of a crucial weekend
Offaly Hurling
This could prove to be the pivotal weekend in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship with five games down for decision.
Check out the fixtures and the tables ahead of the weekend's games
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures
Saturday
Shamrocks v Kinnitty Banagher 6pm Ciaran Groome
Sunday
Shinrone v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 5pm Richie Fitzsimons
Tullamore v Belmont Birr 6.30pm Kieran Dooley
Lusmagh v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 12noon David McLoughlin
Seir Kieran v St Rynagh’s Coolderry 12noon Brian Gavin
