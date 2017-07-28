The Offaly Senior Hurling Championship tables and fixtures ahead of a crucial weekend

This could prove to be the pivotal weekend in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship with five games down for decision.

Check out the fixtures and the tables ahead of the weekend's games

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures

Saturday

Shamrocks v Kinnitty Banagher 6pm Ciaran Groome

Sunday

Shinrone v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 5pm Richie Fitzsimons

Tullamore v Belmont Birr 6.30pm Kieran Dooley

Lusmagh v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 12noon David McLoughlin

Seir Kieran v St Rynagh’s Coolderry 12noon Brian Gavin