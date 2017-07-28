All the weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures
Friday, July 28
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shamrocks Kilcormac 7.30pm Jimmy O’Grady
Belmont v Crinkle Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final
Coolderry v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Competition
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Mountbolus 7.30pm Tony Carroll
Bridge House U14B Football Competition
St Vincent’s v Ballycumber/Tubber Kilclonfert 7.30pm Paul Jordan
Saturday, July 29
Liberty Insurance Premier Junior All Ireland Camogie Championship
Offaly vs Wicklow St Brendan's Park 2.30pm
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Shamrocks v Kinnitty Banagher 6pm Ciaran Groome
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
St Rynagh’s v Clara Ferbane 3.30pm Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Tullamore v Gracefield O’Brien Pk 6pm Joey Deehan
Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s Ballinamere 6pm Noel Cooney
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final
Clodiagh Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 6.30pm Shane Guinan
Sunday, July 30
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Shinrone v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 5pm Richie Fitzsimons
Tullamore v Belmont Birr 6.30pm Kieran Dooley
Lusmagh v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 12noon David McLoughlin
Seir Kieran v St Rynagh’s Coolderry 12noon Brian Gavin
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballinamere v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 6.30pm Declan Cooke
Carrig & Riverstown v Brosna Gaels Moystown 12noon Martin Walsh
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Coolderry Crinkle 12noon Tony Carroll
Drumcullen v Birr Banagher 6.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must Played)
Bracknagh v Rhode Bracknagh 12noon Pauric Pierce
Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Competition
Shamrocks v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Rahan 5pm Tony Carroll
