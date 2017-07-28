All the weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Offaly GAA Results

Friday, July 28

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shamrocks Kilcormac 7.30pm Jimmy O’Grady

Belmont v Crinkle Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final

Coolderry v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Competition

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Mountbolus 7.30pm Tony Carroll

Bridge House U14B Football Competition

St Vincent’s v Ballycumber/Tubber Kilclonfert 7.30pm Paul Jordan

Saturday, July 29

Liberty Insurance Premier Junior All Ireland Camogie Championship

Offaly vs Wicklow St Brendan's Park 2.30pm

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Shamrocks v Kinnitty Banagher 6pm Ciaran Groome

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

St Rynagh’s v Clara Ferbane 3.30pm Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Tullamore v Gracefield O’Brien Pk 6pm Joey Deehan

Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s Ballinamere 6pm Noel Cooney

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final

Clodiagh Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 6.30pm Shane Guinan

Sunday, July 30

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Shinrone v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 5pm Richie Fitzsimons

Tullamore v Belmont Birr 6.30pm Kieran Dooley

Lusmagh v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 12noon David McLoughlin

Seir Kieran v St Rynagh’s Coolderry 12noon Brian Gavin

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballinamere v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 6.30pm Declan Cooke

Carrig & Riverstown v Brosna Gaels Moystown 12noon Martin Walsh

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Coolderry Crinkle 12noon Tony Carroll

Drumcullen v Birr Banagher 6.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must Played)

Bracknagh v Rhode Bracknagh 12noon Pauric Pierce

Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Competition

Shamrocks v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Rahan 5pm Tony Carroll