All the weekend's Offaly GAA results
TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Preliminary Round
Offaly 3-20 Louth 0-9
Leinster Minor A Camogie Championship
Dublin 3-11 Offaly 4-12
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Offaly 2-13 Tipperary 3-13
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship
Westmeath 2-18 Offaly 2-4
Senior A Football Championship Round 4
Gracefield 0-13 1-11 St Rynagh's
Tullamore 1-8 1-8 Edenderry
Rhode 2-18 0-15 Clara
Cappincur 0-13 5-11 Ferbane
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Coolderry 2-16 1-18 Birr
Senior B Football Championship Round 4
Bracknagh 2-10 1-15 Shamrocks
St. Brigid's 1-6 0-16 Tubber
Ballycumber 1-14 1-9 Raheen
Walsh Island 2-14 1-16 Durrow
Intermediate Football Championship Round 7
Doon 5-18 1-12 Rhode
Tullamore 4-5 0-14 Clonbullogue
Erin Rovers 1-15 0-11 Shannonbridge
Daingean 1-15 1-12 Ferbane
Junior A Football Championship Knockout Quarter Final
Kilclonfert 5-14 0-7 Edenderry
U16A Hurling Championship Round 1
Ferbane/Belmont 2-11 3-14 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Minor A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Shinrone 1-14 3-16 St Rynagh's
U16C Hurling Competition Round 4
Tullamore/An Tulach Mhór 2-3 2-12 Edenderry
