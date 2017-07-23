Latest results and tables in the Offaly Senior B Championship

After four rounds of the Offaly Senior B Football Championship, just three points covers the top six teams.

Tubber and Shamrocks are on top of the table after wins. Tubber remained on top with a comfortable win over St Brigid's but Shamrocks jumped past Bracknagh thanks to a 1-15 to 2-10 win.

Walsh Island leapfrogged Durrow in a game decided by a single point while Ballycumber moved away from the foot of the table courtesy of a win over Raheen on Sunday evening.

This championship looks set to go right to the end of Round 7 to determine the places for the knock-out stage.

Senior B Football Championship Round 4

Bracknagh 2-10 1-15 Shamrocks

St. Brigid's 1-6 0-16 Tubber

Ballycumber 1-14 1-9 Raheen

Walsh Island 2-14 1-16 Durrow