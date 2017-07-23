Latest results and tables after Round 4 of the Offaly Senior Football Championship

Round 4 of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior Football Championship is in the books and Rhode continue to lead the way with a 100% record.

The defending champions saw off Clara with nine points to spare. Last year's beaten finalists Ferbane moved up the table scoring five goals on their way to victory over Cappincur.

Yesterday St Rynagh's secured what could prove to be a crucial win when they had a point to spare over fellow relegation strugglers Gracefield while Tullamore and Edenderry could not be separated as they played out a low scoring draw. The result leaves Tullamore in second and unbeaten so far in the campaign. Edenderry remain in third in the table.

Senior A Football Championship Round 4

Gracefield 0-13 St Rynagh's 1-11

Tullamore 1-8 Edenderry 1-8

Rhode 2-18 Clara 0-15

Ferbane 5-11 Cappincur 0-13



