Offaly miss out on place in All Ireland quarter-finals by narrowest of margins

Offaly missed out in a place in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals after losing out to Tipperary in Birr on Saturday evening.

Tipp started the day propping up Group 2 with no points from their three previous games. But they emerged from St Brendan’s Park in Birr with a 3-13 to 2-13 victory over Offaly and in the process leapfrogged over the Faithful women by virtue of a one-point better score difference.

There was never much between the teams. Ciardha Maher struck for the first of her two goals but Siobhán Flannery responded at the other end. And when Orla O’Dwyer raised a green flag once more for the visitors, Tina Hannon’s riposte was immediate, leaving the teams deadlocked on 2-6 each at half time.

Maher registered her second major early in the second half but this time, when Offaly attempted their now customary reply, it was Orla McEniry that made one of the game’s most significant contributions by saving a Michaela Morkan penalty.

Róisín Howard and Cáit Devane edged Tipperary further ahead and though a couple of Flannery placed balls kept Offaly in touch, they fell one point short of securing their ultimate aim of reaching the knockout stages and it was Brian Boyle’s charges that were celebrating.

In the other game in that group, Wexford made sure of second place and ended Limerick’s hopes with a 1-13 to 0-11 win in Bruff.

Meanwhile the Offaly Junior team lost out to Westmeath by 2-18 to 2-4 in the All Ireland Premier Junior Championship. Despite that defeat, Offaly can still reach the knockout stages if they can defeat Wicklow in their final group game which is at home next weekend.