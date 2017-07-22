The weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures (July 22-23)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Saturday
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 2)
Offaly v Tipperary, St. Brendan’s Park, Birr, 5.30pm, Eamon Cassidy (Derry)
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship (Group 1)
Westmeath v Offaly, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.00pm, Con O’ Ceadaigh (Wicklow)
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Gracefield v St Rynagh’s BMN OCP 5.30pm Alan McKnight Linesmen: John O’Reilly & Chris Dwyer
Tullamore v Edenderry BNM OCP 7pm Fergal Smyth Linesmen: Adam Kinahan & Marius Stones
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
St Brigid’s v Tubber Daingean 6.30pm Noel Cooney
Sunday, July 23
TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship - Preliminary Round
Louth v Offaly, St Loman's, Mullingar, 2pm
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Ferbane v Cappincur BNM OCP 11am Fintan Pierce Linesmen: Noel Kelly & Bill Glennon
Rhode v Clara BNM OCP 12.30am Ger Keyes Linesmen: Alan McKnight & Paul Jordan
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Birr v Coolderry Shinrone 12noon Tony Carroll
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Raheen v Ballycumber Mucklagh 6pm Davy Walsh
Walsh Island v Durrow Ballycommon 6pm Chris Dwyer
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Kilclonfert v Edenderry Ballyfore 5pm Pat Gallagher
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on