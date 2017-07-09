Offaly GAA Results (July 6-9)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Senior A Football Championship Round 3
Edenderry 1-14 2-10 Gracefield
St Rynagh's Football 0-10 1-10 Cappincur
Clara 0-16 3-9 Tullamore/An Tulach Mhór
Ferbane 2-9 1-15 Rhode
Senior B Football Championship Round 3
Durrow 1-9 2-15 Bracknagh
Tubber 1-10 2-7 Ballycumber
Na Seamróga 0-12 1-8 St. Brigid's
Raheen 1-11 Walsh Island 0-10
Intermediate Football Championship Round 5
Tullamore 6-8 1-6 Rhode
Daingean 0-7 2-22 Erin Rovers GAA Club
Doon 2-9 8-15 Shannonbridge
Clonbullogue 1-9 0-12 Ferbane
Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 5
Birr 0-8 7-9 Clodiagh Gaels
Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 5
Clara 2-13 2-3 Ballinagar
Junior B Football Competition Group 1 Round 4
Rhode 0-9 0-9 Clonbullogue
Kinnitty 0-4 1-13 Gracefield
Junior B Football Competition Group 2 Round 3
Ballyfore 3-12 1-5 Na Seamróga
Junior C Football Competition Group 1 Round 5
Cappincur 1-12 0-11 Erin Rovers GAA Club
Junior C Football Competition Group 2 Round 5
Bracknagh 2-19 1-11 Daingean
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on