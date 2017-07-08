This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (July 8 & 9)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Saturday, July 8
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship
Tullamore v Clara BNM OCP 5pm Davy Walsh. Linesmen: Paul Jordan & Bill Glennon
Rhode v Ferbane BNM OCP 7.30pm Chris Dwyer. Linesmen: Ger Keyes & Marius Stones
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Shamrocks v St Brigid’s Cappincur 7.30pm Pauric Pierce
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Doon v Shannonbridge Pullough 7.30pm Ciaran Groome
Sunday, July 9
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Tubber v Ballycumber Clara 6.30pm Ger Keyes
Walsh Island v Raheen Ballyfore 6.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Clonbullogue v Ferbane BNM OCP 11.30am Joey Deehan Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Chris Dwyer
Daingean v Erin Rovers BNM OCP 1pm Pat Gallagher Linesmen: Noel Kelly & Davy Walsh
Tullamore v Rhode Ballycommon 6.30pm Alan McKnight
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship
Durrow v Lusmagh Durrow 12noon Paurig Gallagher
Birr v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 12noon Martin Conroy
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Competition
Ballyfore v Shamrocks Ballyfore 12noon Paul Jordan
