This weekend's Offaly GAA fixtures (July 8 & 9)

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Saturday, July 8

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Tullamore v Clara BNM OCP 5pm Davy Walsh. Linesmen: Paul Jordan & Bill Glennon

Rhode v Ferbane BNM OCP 7.30pm Chris Dwyer. Linesmen: Ger Keyes & Marius Stones

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Shamrocks v St Brigid’s Cappincur 7.30pm Pauric Pierce

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Doon v Shannonbridge Pullough 7.30pm Ciaran Groome

Sunday, July 9

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Tubber v Ballycumber Clara 6.30pm Ger Keyes

Walsh Island v Raheen Ballyfore 6.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Clonbullogue v Ferbane BNM OCP 11.30am Joey Deehan Linesmen: Fergal Smyth & Chris Dwyer

Daingean v Erin Rovers BNM OCP 1pm Pat Gallagher Linesmen: Noel Kelly & Davy Walsh

Tullamore v Rhode Ballycommon 6.30pm Alan McKnight

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship

Durrow v Lusmagh Durrow 12noon Paurig Gallagher

Birr v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 12noon Martin Conroy

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Competition

Ballyfore v Shamrocks Ballyfore 12noon Paul Jordan