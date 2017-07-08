Offaly GAA Results (July 6 & 7)
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Senior A Football Championship Round 3
Edenderry 1-14 2-10 Gracefield
St Rynagh's Football 0-10 1-10 Cappincur
Senior B Football Championship Round 3
Durrow 1-9 2-15 Bracknagh
Junior B Football Competition Group 1 Round 4
Rhode 0-9 0-9 Clonbullogue
Kinnitty 0-4 1-13 Pairc de Grás/Gracefield
Junior C Football Competition Group 1 Round 5
Cappincur 1-12 0-11 Erin Rovers GAA Club
Junior C Football Competition Group 2 Round 5
Bracknagh 2-19 1-11 Daingean
Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 5
Clara 2-13 2-3 Ballinagar
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on