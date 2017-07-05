Offaly now set about appointing new manager

Offaly GAA have released a statement this morning, Wednesday, July 5, in the wake of the removal of Pat Flanagan as the county's Senior Football manager.

At last night’s Offaly County Committee meeting, a recommendation, from a review committee, that Pat Flanagan and his Management team not be re-appointed as Senior Football Management for a fourth years was passed.

Chairman Tommy Byrne thanked Pat and his team for their contribution to Offaly football over the past three years, but said the committee felt it was time for a fresh approach, the statement read.

The Committee formed to review and or appoint Management at Senior, U20 and Minor level is Tommy Byrne, Eamonn Cusack, Vinny Claffey, Paul Mollen and Colm Quinn.

According to the statement, a committee has also been put in place to review and or appoint Management at Senior, U21 and minor in hurling. That Committee is Tommy Byrne, Eamonn Cusack, Pat Fleury, Brian Gavin and Martin Cashen.

