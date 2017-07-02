Offaly GAA Results (June 29 - July 2)
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Round 1
Offaly 0-14 1-35 Waterford
All-Ireland Under 16B Camogie Championship (Group 1)
Offaly 3-10 Antrim 3-9
Division 1 Football League Semi Final
Cappincur 0-5 3-16 Rhode
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-14 3-19 Belmont
Shinrone 5-18 1-9 Crinkill
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Ballinamere 1-15 1-11 Tullamore
Kinnitty 0-17 2-6 Gracefield
Minor B Hurling Competition Round 7
Clara 2-5 9-12 CRC Gaels
U16A Football Championship Round 3
U16A Football Championship Round 3
Na Fianna Minor Club 2-8 3-7 Ferbane/Belmont
Tullamore 6-7 3-7 Edenderry
Kilcormac-Killoughey 4-10 1-8 Rhode
U16B Football Competition Round 3
Birr 1-6 6-20 Shamrocks
St Manchan's Gaels 4-12 5-7 Ballinamere/Durrow
Gracefield 2-6 2-12 St Broughan's
U14B Football Competition Round 4
Shamrocks 7-5 5-14 Ballycumber/Tubber
U14C Football Competition Final
DER Gaels 2-12 2-4 Na Fianna
