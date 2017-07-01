Two Offaly camogie clubs looking for your votes to win €8,000

Two Offaly camogie clubs are looking for your votes to win €8,000 as part of the Liberty Insurance Squad Goals competition.

The competition is being run by sportsjoe.ie and camogie clubs all around the country to show off their skills and send in a quick video demonstrating some of their best footwork and fancy hurling tricks and boy did they deliver.

The entries were whittled down and St Rynagh's and Kilcormac/Killoughey both made the cut.

The four clubs with the most votes will make it to the semi-final where they will battle it out at a live skills challenge on July 21 which will all be filmed as part of Liberty Insurance's brand new TV ad.

Follow this link by clicking here to watch the videos and to vote for one of the Offaly clubs