This week's Offaly GAA fixtures
Tuesday, June 27
Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League
Clara v Cappincur Clara 8pm Paul Jordan
Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Competition
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Edenderry Kilcormac 7.30pm Declan Cooke
Wednesday, June 28
Bridge House Hotel U14A Football Championship
Edenderry v Clara Edenderry 7.30pm Chris Joslin
St Broughan’s v Tullamore Clonbullogue 7.30pm Fintan Pierce
St Manchan Gaels v Rhode Pullough 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Bridge House Hotel U14B Football Competition
St Vincent’s v Ballinamere/Durrow Kilclonfert 7.30pm Padraic Murphy
Gracefield v Kilcormac/Killoughey Gracefield 7.30pm Pauric Pierce
St Rynagh’s v Ferbane/Belmont Cloghan 7.30pm Martin Walsh
Thursday, June 29
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition
Cuchulainn Brosna Gaels v Gaels Kinnitty 7.30pm Kieran Dooley
Tullamore v Gracefield O’Brien Park 7.30pm Brian Gavin
Clara v CRC Gaels Clara 7.30pm Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Kinnitty v Gracefield Kinnitty 8pm Noel Cooney
U12 Football League
St Broughan’s v St Rynagh’s Clonbullogue 7.30pm John McDonnell
Shamrocks v Clara Mucklagh 7.30pm Chris Joslin
U12 Football League White Group
St Vincent’s v Rhode Ballycommon 7.30pm Chris Dwyer
Ballycumber/Tubber v Na Fianna Tubber 7.30pm Noel Kelly
Tullamore v Edenderry O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Declan Ward
U12 Football League Gold Group
Ferbane/Belmot v Kilcormac/Killoughey Ferbane 7.30pm Pat Fleming
Gracefield v DER Gaels Gracefield 7.30pm Fintan Pierce
Friday, June 30
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Shinrone v Crinkle Shinrone 8pm Richie Fitzsimons
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Belmont Kilcormac 8pm Kieran Dooley
Ballinamere v Tullamore Ballinamere 8pm Joey Deehan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition
Drumcullen v Lusmagh Rath 8pm Noel Flynn
Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Championship
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Rhode Mountbolus 7.30pm Ger Keyes
Tullamore v Edenderry O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Alan McKnight
St Vincent’s v Clara Ballycommon 7.30pm Tom Anderson
Na Fianna v Ferbane/Belmont Geashill 7.30pm Pat Gallagher
Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Competition
St Manchan Gaels v Ballinamere/Durrow Tubber 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Birr v Shamrocks Birr 7.30pm Adam Kinahan
Gracefield v St Broughan’s Gracefield 7.30pm Pauric Pierce
Sunday, July 2
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition
Brosna Gaels v Clodiagh Gaels Ballycumber 6pm Ciaran Groome
Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey Birr 6pm David McLoughlin
Bridge House Hotel U14B Football Competition
Shamrocks v Ballycumber/Tubber Mucklagh 12noon Chris Dwyer
Bridge House Hotel U14C Football Competition Final
DER Gaels v Na Fianna TBC TBC TBC
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on