This week's Offaly GAA fixtures

Tuesday, June 27

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

Clara v Cappincur Clara 8pm Paul Jordan

Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Competition

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Edenderry Kilcormac 7.30pm Declan Cooke

Wednesday, June 28

Bridge House Hotel U14A Football Championship

Edenderry v Clara Edenderry 7.30pm Chris Joslin

St Broughan’s v Tullamore Clonbullogue 7.30pm Fintan Pierce

St Manchan Gaels v Rhode Pullough 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Bridge House Hotel U14B Football Competition

St Vincent’s v Ballinamere/Durrow Kilclonfert 7.30pm Padraic Murphy

Gracefield v Kilcormac/Killoughey Gracefield 7.30pm Pauric Pierce

St Rynagh’s v Ferbane/Belmont Cloghan 7.30pm Martin Walsh

Thursday, June 29

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition

Cuchulainn Brosna Gaels v Gaels Kinnitty 7.30pm Kieran Dooley

Tullamore v Gracefield O’Brien Park 7.30pm Brian Gavin

Clara v CRC Gaels Clara 7.30pm Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Kinnitty v Gracefield Kinnitty 8pm Noel Cooney

U12 Football League

St Broughan’s v St Rynagh’s Clonbullogue 7.30pm John McDonnell

Shamrocks v Clara Mucklagh 7.30pm Chris Joslin

U12 Football League White Group

St Vincent’s v Rhode Ballycommon 7.30pm Chris Dwyer

Ballycumber/Tubber v Na Fianna Tubber 7.30pm Noel Kelly

Tullamore v Edenderry O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Declan Ward

U12 Football League Gold Group

Ferbane/Belmot v Kilcormac/Killoughey Ferbane 7.30pm Pat Fleming

Gracefield v DER Gaels Gracefield 7.30pm Fintan Pierce

Friday, June 30

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Shinrone v Crinkle Shinrone 8pm Richie Fitzsimons

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Belmont Kilcormac 8pm Kieran Dooley

Ballinamere v Tullamore Ballinamere 8pm Joey Deehan

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition

Drumcullen v Lusmagh Rath 8pm Noel Flynn

Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Championship

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Rhode Mountbolus 7.30pm Ger Keyes

Tullamore v Edenderry O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Alan McKnight

St Vincent’s v Clara Ballycommon 7.30pm Tom Anderson

Na Fianna v Ferbane/Belmont Geashill 7.30pm Pat Gallagher

Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Competition

St Manchan Gaels v Ballinamere/Durrow Tubber 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Birr v Shamrocks Birr 7.30pm Adam Kinahan

Gracefield v St Broughan’s Gracefield 7.30pm Pauric Pierce

Sunday, July 2

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition

Brosna Gaels v Clodiagh Gaels Ballycumber 6pm Ciaran Groome

Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey Birr 6pm David McLoughlin

Bridge House Hotel U14B Football Competition

Shamrocks v Ballycumber/Tubber Mucklagh 12noon Chris Dwyer

Bridge House Hotel U14C Football Competition Final

DER Gaels v Na Fianna TBC TBC TBC

