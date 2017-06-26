Rhode GAA Club Notes (June 26)

Intermediate Football Championship

Rhode Intermediates lost out to Ferbane in Tubber on Sunday afternoon on a score-line of 2-15 to 1-04. Team: Dean Morris, David Rigney, Jake Kavanagh, Emmett Mayon, Jack Murphy, James Coffey, Luke Doyle, David Hope, Niall Cole, Frankie Glennon, Glen O'Connell, James Murphy, Dan O'Brien, Steven O'Connell, Mossy Muldoon, Sub Anthony Kilmurray for Frank Glennon.

Division 2 League

Rhode had a big win over Bracknagh in the division 2 league in Fr Dowling Park on Tuesday night last on a score-line of 4-15 to 0-12. Team: Dean Morris, Gareth McNamee, Dylan Kavanagh, Emmett Mayon, Jack Murphy, James Coffey, Mark Rigney, Aidan Brereton, Darren Garry, James Murphy, Stephen Hannon, Mossy Muldoon, Ruairi McNamee, Donal Hickey, Shane Lowry. Subs: Niall Cole for Aidan Brereton, Phil O'Connell for Dean Morris. Frank Glennon for James Murphy.

Junior B Championship

Rhode Juniors have continued their winning streak with a 2-13 to 1-10 win over Gracefield in Fr Dowling Park on Thursday night last.

Offaly Senior Footballers

Hard luck to Offaly Senior Footballers who have been knocked out of the Championship against Cavan in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park Sunday evening last. Eyes will now turn to the Club Championship. Rhode are represented with 8 of our players on the Offaly Panel: Ken Garry, Eoin Rigney , Brian Darby, Conor McNamee , Ruairi McNamee, Niall Darby, Niall Mcnamee and Anton Sullivan.

Rhode U10s

Rhode U10 boys participated in the Annual All County Football Blitz on Monday evening 19th June 2017 in O’Connor Park Tullamore. There was a fantastic turnout of 35 players, fielding two teams who represented the village with great pride against our close neighbours of Edenderry. The teams played two matches in what can only be described as an excellent exhibition of both footballing skills and gamesmanship.

The management team of Stephen Glennon, Brendan Glennon, Michael Fleming and Peter Glennon were very proud of the boys and would also like to thank the parents for their support. We also commend Offaly GAA and in particular Keith McGuinness and Liam O’Reilly for hosting a well organised event.

Our best wishes go to Charlie Duffy from Edenderry who unfortunately was injured during the game, we hope you have a speedy recovery and we look forward to playing against you again soon.

Team 1: Tadhg Swaine, Mathew McBride, Odhran Briody, Sean McGovern, Kyle Kilmurray, Adam Kellaghan, Owen Murphy, Ryan Glennon, Rhys Glennon, Cian McNamee, Jack Arrol, Charlie Owens, Jason Curley, Ben Jones, Kylan Owens, John Scully, Cillian Dunne.

Team 2: Brian Curley, Tom Lacey, Leon Kilmurray, Paddy Smullen, Dylan Addie, Joshua Kellaghan, James Taylor, Drew Kennedy Fleming, Billy Quinn, Oscar Egan, Luke Mahon, Daithi McCabe, Dylan Curley, A.j Hickey, Peter McGrath, Luke Mahon, Cormac Beirne, Joshua Gowran.

Following this successful blitz, Rhode U10s played Kinnegad/Corralstown in a challenge game in Fr Dowling Park on Saturday morning last and an enjoyable morning was had.

Leinster Feile Blitz

Rhode U14s Travelled to Allenwood GAA club in Kildare on Saturday morning last to take part in a Leinster Feile Blitz which was an excellent experience for our U14 team. A big thank you to the management team of Anthony Murphy, Donal Hickey and Karl Green for their great work with the lads.

Fixtures:

Wednesday June 28th

U14 Championship

Rhode V St.Manchan Gaels

Venue: Pullough 7:30 pm

Thursday 29th June

U12

Rhode V St.Vincents

Venue: Ballycommon 7:30 pm

Friday June 3oth

U16 Championship

Rhode V Kilcormac/Killoughey

Venue: Mountbolus 7:30 pm

Offaly GAA Cul Camps

The annual Rhode GAA Cul Camp will commence in Fr Dowling Park on Monday 17th July to Friday 21st July. The camp will start each day at 10am and end at 2.30pm. It is a wonderful chance for the 6 to 12 year old boys and girls to play games, meet new friends and practice the skills of our native games. The camp in Rhode is recognised as a top class event. For further information please contact Tracy Murphy, Minor Club secretary or Offaly GAA Cul Camp organiser/coach Liam O'Reilly on 087407212. You can also get further details at gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps

Best-wishes in your Retirement

On Friday night last, the people of the parish came together to give a wonderful send off to Stephen Darby and Geraldine Murphy on their retirements. Stephen has served 37 years as school principal of Ballybryan and Geraldine has taught the young children for 35 years. On the night, Rhode GAA chairman Joe Malone made a special presentation to Stephen and Geraldine on behalf of the club and in honour of Stephen's steadfast commitment to Gaelic games in Rhode and Ballybryan school, where many of our senior players over the years learned their trade under his watchful eye. We in Rhode GAA and Rod Og wish Stephen and Geraldine the very best in their retirement and may they be blessed with good health to enjoy it.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 19th of June for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 5 16 26 28. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €100 each

Danial Daly

Eileen Delaney