Offaly rout Meath in U16 Championship opener

Offaly's U16 camogie team showed real class in their opening round of the All-Ireland B Championship, scoring a phenomenal 9-13 to Meath's 1-8 at St. Brendan's Park, Birr, last Sunday afternoon, June 25.

Kilcormac-Killoughey's Emma Mulrooney stole the show finding the net four times and adding four points to her tally during the one-sided contest. Caoimhe Dunne also smashed the ball to the Meath net while captain Kaitlyn Kennedy found the posts as did Jane Lowry and Orla Maher. Offaly now face Antrim at home on July second.

Ellen Regan hit an impressive 3-3 while Caoimhe Dunne chipped in with a tally of 2-1 in what turned into a rout. Offaly won by a margin of 39 points.

Offaly team: Rachel O’Donoghue, Emma Harding, Brooke Whelehan, Michelle Carroll, Sharon Shanahan, Amy Byrne, Eilish Gleeson, Kaitlyn Kennedy (Capt.), Orla Maher, Jane Lowry, Eileen Bracken, Michelle Mann, Ellen Regan, Emma Mulrooney, Caoimhe Dunne.

Subs: Becky Flynn, Maria Guinan, Aine Doorley, Lauren Temple, Niamh Ryan, Rebecca McGarry, Laura Clancy, Sionnan Glynn, Elaine Troy, Dearbhla Kelly, Jane Cleary, Kathy Dermody, Becky Bryant, Sinead Moore, Ellen Hayden Management: Brendan Hanamy, Benny Wyer, Tom Mulrooney, John Harding and Sandra Dunne.

Offaly scorers: Kaitlyn Kennedy 0-01; Jane Lowry 0-01; Orla Maher 0-02; Ellen Regan 3-03; Emma Mulrooney 4-04; Caoimhe Dunne 2-01

