Offaly GAA Results (June 20-June 25)
Offaly GAA Results
All Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers
Offaly 0-16 Cavan 1-17
Liberty Insurance All Ireland Senior Championship Group 2
Wexford 1-19 Offaly 0-15
TG4 Leinster Intermediate Ladies Football semi-final
Offaly 0-7 Wexford 1-18
All Ireland U-16B Championship Group 1
Offaly 9-12 Meath 1-8
Leinster U-17 Special Football Round 1
Wexford 0-10 2-12 Offaly
Division 1 Football League Group 2 Round 5
Raheen 2-14 1-8 Shamrocks
Ferbane 4-15 Ballycumber 1-12
Intermediate Football Championship Round 4
Erin Rovers GAA Club 1-20 0-8 Doon
Shannonbridge 0-10 0-6 Clonbullogue
Daingean 3-9 2-10 Tullamore
Ferbane 2-15 1-4 Rhode
Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 4
Lusmagh GAA 1-7 0-12 Birr
Clodiagh Gaels 1-8 1-7 Kilclonfert
Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 4
Ballinagar 1-9 2-6 Clonmore Harps
Ballycommon 6-11 1-4 Edenderry
Junior B Football Competition Group 1 Round 3
Clonbullogue 4-14 1-6 Tullamore/An Tulach Mhór
Gracefield 1-10 2-12 Rhode
Junior C Football Competition Group 1 Round 4
St Rynagh's Football 4-8 2-3 Cappincur
Junior C Football Competition Group 2 Round 4
Daingean 2-5 1-12 Raheen GAA Club
U16A Hurling Championship Round 2
Birr 3-6 1-14 Ferbane/Belmont
Kilcormac-Killoughey 4-16 2-10 Tullamore
Na Fianna 3-16 1-8 Coolderry
St Rynagh's Hurling Club 0-6 6-20 Shinrone
Shinrone 3-15 3-8 Na Fianna
U-16B Hurling Competition Round 2
Clara 4-14 3-13 CRC Gaels
Shamrocks 3-11 4-8 Ballinamere/Durrow
Cuchulainn Gaels 2-7 7-21 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on