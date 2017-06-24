Offaly teams in action at Féile Peile na nÓg

All three Offaly teams at Féile Peile na nÓg being hosted in Cavan, Fermanagh and Monaghan made it through to knock-out stages but only one team remains with a chance of glory.

In Boys Division 1 Football, St Broughan's are through to the Division 1 Shield semi-final tomorrow morning after defeating Monaghan Harps by 3-11 to 1-8 in the quarter-final. They will face Lavey in that game at 11.15am tomorrow in Cavan.

Ballinamere/Durrow made it through to the Division 6 Cup quarter finals after topping their group with two wins over Carndomhnaigh by 4-4 to 3-3 and over Drumgoon by 5-12 to 1-0 before securing their place in the Cup quarter-finals with a 1-7 to 2-4 draw with St Josephs. However they lost a very close fought quarter-final with Kinawley Brian Borus by 2-6 to 2-5.

In the Girls Division 2 Group D, Edenderry romped through their group with three straight wins. They beat Cavan Gaels by 7-7 to 2-1 and followed up with a 2-6 to 0-1 win over Cúchulainns. They rounded off the group stage with a 4-7 to 2-1 victory over Carryduff. Unfortunately for the Offaly side, they lost out by 3-6 to 2-3 to Kilkenny City in the Cup quarter-finals.