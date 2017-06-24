Offaly name unchanged team for Qualifier clash with Cavan
Offaly unchanged for Cavan
The Offaly team to play Cavan in Sunday’s All-Ireland Qualifier in Bord Na Móna O’Connor Pk has been named.
Manager Pat Flanagan has kept faith with the same team that started against Westmeath in last Saturday’s Leinster Senior Football Quarter-Final Replay.
The game throws in at the unusual time of 6.30pm.
The Team in full is:-
Alan Mulhall - Walsh Island
Brian Darby - Rhode
Eoin Rigney - Rhode
Sean Pender (c) - Edenderry
Niall Darby - Rhode
Peter Cunningham - Bracknagh
Cian Donohue - St Brigid’s
Conor McNamee - Rhode
David Hanlon - Edenderry
Ruairi Allen - Gracefield
Graham Guilfoyle - Clara
Michael Brazil - Tullamore
Johnny Moloney - Tullamore
Nigel Dunne - Shamrocks
Niall McNamee - Rhode
