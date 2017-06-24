Offaly name unchanged team for Qualifier clash with Cavan

The Offaly team to play Cavan in Sunday’s All-Ireland Qualifier in Bord Na Móna O’Connor Pk has been named.

Manager Pat Flanagan has kept faith with the same team that started against Westmeath in last Saturday’s Leinster Senior Football Quarter-Final Replay.

The game throws in at the unusual time of 6.30pm.

The Team in full is:-

Alan Mulhall - Walsh Island

Brian Darby - Rhode

Eoin Rigney - Rhode

Sean Pender (c) - Edenderry

Niall Darby - Rhode

Peter Cunningham - Bracknagh

Cian Donohue - St Brigid’s

Conor McNamee - Rhode

David Hanlon - Edenderry

Ruairi Allen - Gracefield

Graham Guilfoyle - Clara

Michael Brazil - Tullamore

Johnny Moloney - Tullamore

Nigel Dunne - Shamrocks

Niall McNamee - Rhode