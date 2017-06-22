Offaly Ladies Football star gives carpool interview ahead of weekend clash

Offaly Ladies footballer Roisin Egan has given an unusual pre-match interview ahead of her team's Leinster Intermediate Championship semi-final against Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

Tullamore Motors Opel organised the carpool style interview where they got to know centre-forward Roisin Egan as she test drove a new Opel around Tullamore town.

Everything from training to Sunday's game was on the agenda as Egan was refreshingly honest about being a county footballer.

Offaly's game with Wexford takes place at Ferbane GAA on Sunday afternoon, throw-in at 2.30pm.

For more from Tullamore Motors, you can visit www.tullamoremotors.ie or connect with them on social media.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.