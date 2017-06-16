Offaly teams set to shine at Féile na nGael this weekend

Dozens of U14 players from Offaly will compete at this weekend's Féile na nGael National tournament, which will be held in Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford from June 16 to June 18.

Teams representing Offaly will compete in Group C of Division 2, Group B of Division 4 and group A of Division 8 during the hurling competitions this weekend.

The John West Féile club festival for hurling, football, camogie and handball at Under 14 level, involving teams from across the Association.

The GAA says the Féile allows Under 14 players to participate in an annual national competition, playing against teams from other counties and provinces.

It allows clubs to foster links with other clubs in other counties and provinces, and allows the host counties, like Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford to celebrate Gaelic games by acting as hosts.

"A core aim of Féile tournaments is to promote a philosophy whereby every player has the opportunity to participate and play in their respective Féile tournament at a level suitable to their age, skills and strengths," the GAA said.

The Offaly hurling teams will play their first two group games in Wexford today, while the final group games will take place on Saturday. The cup and shield semi-finals and finals will be played on Sunday.

As well as this weekend's hurling contests, underage footballers from the county will also play in the Féile Peile na nÓg, set to take place in Cavan, Fermanagh and Monaghan from the June 23-25.

