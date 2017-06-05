Offaly's Siobhan Flannery voted WGPA player of the month

St Rynagh's native Siobhan Flannery has been selected as the WGPA player of the month for the month of May. Flannery knocked off stiff competition from Down's Niamh Mallon and Limerick's Niamh Mulchahy in the vote.

Flannery, who has been in super form this year, has dominated the Offaly score sheet this year so far from play and from long range frees.

In their recent defeat to Kilkenny in the Leinster Camogie final Flannery gathered a personal tally of nine points.

Siobhan was selected by public vote on the WGPA's social media channels.