Offaly Camogie Notes (May 29)

For up to date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie, Instagram: Offalycamogie

Offaly Camogie Crest

The county board is asking the public to come up with designs for a camogie specific crest that incorporates the Offaly coat of arms. The winner will be kitted out in new county Azzurri Sport leisure wear with the winning crest on it. Open to everyone of all ages. Entries must be returned to your club delegate or emailed/posted to Mairead on secretary.offaly@camogie.ie or Mairéad Haugh, Cadamstown, Birr, Co. Offaly by May 30.

Senior Leinster final

Commiserations to our Senior team on being defeated by Kilkenny by a single point on Sunday afternoon. Next up is our All-Ireland Championship with Limerick in the first round - Details TBC.

Junior Leinster Final

Our junior side drew with Wicklow forcing a replay between the sides next weekend. Details TBC. Best of luck to Stephen and his side in the game.

Offaly Camogie jersey

New Offaly camogie jerseys and supporters wear can be purchased online on azzurri.ie

Supporters

The Offaly senior and junior camogie teams would like to thank the Offaly supporters for their support in both the senior and junior final. Players mentioned numerously after the game that when the game was in the melting pot the support of Offaly was fantastic. We encourage all our supporters to continue to attend our games both home and away.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

