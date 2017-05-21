This week's Offaly GAA Results
Offaly GAA
Offaly GAA Resuts - May 16 to May 21
Electric Ireland Leinster MFC Quarter Final
Louth 0-15 1-11 Offaly
Celtic Challenge Group A Round 3
Offaly 1-13 0-24 Galway Maroons
Intermediate Football Championship Round 6
Shannonbridge 2-10 2-9 Daingean
Junior B Football Competition Group 1 Round 2
Rhode 2-17 1-2 Kinnitty
Tullamore 0-9 3-13 Gracefield
Junior B Football Competition Group 2 Round 2
Ballycumber 1-6 2-10 Shamrocks
Junior C Football Competition Group 2 Round 3
Raheen 3-22 0-7 Drumcullen
Division 1 Football League Group 1 Round 4
Cappincur 2-11 1-12 Edenderry
Gracefield 5-18 0-6 St Rynagh's
Division 1 Football League Group 2 Round 4
Tubber 2-18 0-6 Raheen
Shamrocks 0-6 6-19 Ferbane
Rhode 3-25 2-6 Ballycumber
