Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (May 15)

Results

Well done to our U14s who defeated St Sinchills last week. The last group game is against Tullamore, details TBC.

Blitz

Thanks to St Sinchills for hosting our U 8s and U12s last weekend.

Community Games

U14 Long Puck 1st Chloe Hennessey, 2nd Ava Spillane, 3rd Creagh Lyons. Best of luck to Chloe and Ava in the Offaly finals on Sunday.

Fixtures

U16 Championship Lusmagh/Drumcullen v Naomh Brid Thu, May 18 in Coolderry 7.30pm, St.Brendan's: Best of luck to our girls Charlotte, Elaine and Maria in the PP Schools Leinster Minor B Final with Birr Community School.

Feile Fundraiser

Thanks to everyone who supported and bought raffle tickets for our Feile fundraiser in The Fivealley Inn. Also thanks to quiz master Dermot Horan and to Perry Mooney for refreshments. Winners of the quiz were 1st Jackie Dermody 2nd Peter Darcy 3rd J Bennett. Thanks to all who sponsored prizes: County Arms Hotel, Birr Castle, Costcutters Birr, Loft Cafe, SuperValu, Birr, Bord na Móna, Ann Bracken, Audrey Spillane, Eoin & Marion Lyons, Liz & Tim Mannion, Erin Horticulture, Vanessa Palmer, Geraldine & Mark Hennessy, Pearl Delaney, Jackie Dermody, Brian Gath Hurl, Mullholland Chemist, Peter Darcy, Diva Beauty Salon, Flaherty Fuels, Ray Daly Butchers, Helen Bracken, Peter Fox Chemisft, Sportswear Direct, Tom Kelly Office Supplies, Fintan Bracken, Fivealley Development Group, Paul O'Meara

