Offaly GAA Results (May 12-14)
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Clara 1-14 0-17 Brosna Gales
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Crinkill 6-25 2-16 Shamrocks
Belmont 2-11 0-13 Shinrone
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Tullamore/An Tulach Mhór 1-5 0-13 Kinnitty
Gracefield 1-9 0-12 St Rynagh's
Junior B Hurling Competition Group 1 Round 2
Clodiagh Gaels 0-17 0-8 Lusmagh
Junior B Hurling Competition Group 2 Round 2
Kilcormac-Killoughey 4-28 0-11 Ballyskenagh/Killavilla
Birr 2-2 4-17 Coolderry
Division 2 Football League Group 1 Round 3
Shannonbridge 2-8 1-10 Clonbullogue
