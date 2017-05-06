Offaly eye up Leinster championship success

The Offaly Senior Camogie team will begin their Leinster championship campaign this afternoon in Enniscorthy Wexford at 1pm.

In recent years Offaly has been very competitive in the Leinster championship reaching the Leinster final in the last two years losing to Kilkenny in 2015 and Wexford in 2016.

Offaly will be on the hunt for revenge for their Leinster final defeat last year where the Faithful under preformed on the day resulting in a Wexford 2-19 Offaly 1-9 loss.

The sides have met since then in the group stages of the All-Ireland championship last summer where Offaly ran away comfortable winners Offaly 2-14 Wexford 1-7. Offaly finished their Littlewoods Ireland league campaign with two wins out of four over Meath and Clare with notable performances from Siobhan Flannery, Jean Brady, Lorraine Keena, Arlene Watkins and Michaela Morkan.

Wexford on the other hand only recorded two wins out of five over Waterford and eventual league champions Kilkenny.

Leacy siblings, Mary and Úna and Linda Bolger being the stand out players for the yellow-bellies. A tough task lies ahead for the Offaly camogie team but this Leinster championship provides a get springboard ahead of the Liberity Insurance All-Ireland championship.