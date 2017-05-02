Offaly Camogie Notes (May 2)

Social Media

For up-to-date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Instagram: Offalycamogie, and on our website, www.offalycamogie.ie.

Fixtures

Senior Leinster Quarter-finals, May 6, 2017: Wexford V Offaly in Enniscorthy at 1pm; Leinster Junior Semi-finals, May 13: Offaly v Carlow. U14 Championship: Round 4, May 20: St. Ryanghs V St.Sinchill's, St.Cillians V Naomh Brid, Tullamore V Lusmagh/Drumcullen, Kinnitty V Shinrone, K/K BYE, BIRR BYE. O'Meara Sliothars U16 Championship: Round 3, May 10: St.Rynaghs V Naomh Brid, St.Cillians V Kinnitty/St.Sinchill’s, K/K V Shinrone, Tullamore V Birr, Lusmagh/Drumcullen BYE.

Results

Division 2 Leinster League Final: St.Cillian's (Offaly) 3-6 Danesfort (Kilkenny) 0-5.

Offaly Camogie Crest

The county board is asking the public to come up with designs for a camogie specific crest that incorporates the Offaly coat of arms. The winner will be kitted out in new county Azzurri Sport leisure wear with the winning crest on it. Open to everyone of all ages. Entries must be returned to your club delegate or emailed/posted to Mairead on secretary.offaly@camogie.ie or Mairéad Haugh, Cadamstown, Birr, Co. Offaly by May 30.

Feile Skill Winners

Congratulations to all our participants who took part in our Feile skills competition last weekend. Winners were Ava Maloney from Shinrone, second place Caoimhe Kinsella from Birr, and wall ball winner Sinead Hanamy (St.Rynaghs).

Offaly Camogie jersey

New Offaly camogie jerseys and supporters wear can be purchased online on www.azzurri.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.