Offaly GAA Results - April 22 & 23
U14A Feile Hurling Blitz Final
CRC Gaels 1-4 3-6 Birr
U14B Feile Hurling Blitz Final
Kinnitty 5-9 3-3 Shinrone
Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship
Offaly 0-13 1-4 Westmeath
Senior A Football Championship Round 2
Edenderry 2-18 0-9 St Rynagh's Football
Tullamore 2-6 1-9 Ferbane
Gracefield 0-11 1-11 Clara
Rhode 0-13 1-9 Cappincur
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Coolderry 0-15 1-15 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Senior B Football Championship Round 2
Walsh Island 3-7 0-16 Tubber
Ballycumber 4-8 1-18 Shamrocks
St. Brigid's 0-6 0-6 Bracknagh
Raheen 1-6 1-10 Durrow
Intermediate Football Championship Round 2
Erin Rovers 1-14 1-3 Rhode
Daingean 0-14 0-12 Clonbullogue
Doon 1-13 1-8 Tullamore
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 1-8 3-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Junior A Football Championship Group 1 Round 1
Clodiagh Gaels 1-11 2-6 Durrow
Kilclonfert 5-21 0-3 Birr
Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 1
Edenderry 2-17 0-8 Clonmore Harps
Ballycommon 1-14 1-9 Clara
U17 Hurling League
Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-9 2-14 Ferbane/Belmont
