Rhode hold off Cappincur while Clara see off Gracefield

Rhode and Clara both made it two wins from two in the Offaly Senior Championship on Saturday with both games going right down to the wire.

Rhode edged out a fast finishing Cappincur by 0-12 to 1-8 while a goal from Josh Fleming on the stroke of half-time proved to be the difference as Clara defeated Gracefield by 1-11 to 0-11.

Gracefield made the stronger start to the game and were 0-5 to 0-0 ahead after 13 minutes. Clara eventually opened their account after 20 minutes but they went on a scoring run of their own and were 1-4 to 0-5 ahead at the break with Josh Fleming getting the goal.

They maintained that lead to the midway point of the second-half but Gracefield closed within two entering the last five minutes.

Clara however managed to keep their noses in front with Thomas Deehan and John O’Hara restoring their four point advantage into injury-time. Stephen Flanagan added one further point for Gracefield but Clara finished the game with a three point advantage.

In the second game, Rhode looked to be coasting to victory over Cappincur but they were almost caught in the closing stages.

Rhode built an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead but Cappincur levelled matters on 11 minutes when Brian Norris found the back of the net.

Rhode pushed on again however and by half-time they had built a 0-10 to 1-2 lead.

By the 37th minutes, thanks to a Conor McNamee point, Rhode were 0-12 to 1-3 ahead but Cappincur then began a comeback that came up just short.

They hit the next five points, two from Brian Norris and one apiece for Ger Treacy, Eoin Carroll and Peter Daly to get back within one.

Rhode edged two in front again but Ger Treacy got Cappincur back within one with seven minutes to go. That proved to be the last score of the game however as Rhode held on for a one point to make it two wins from two in the championship while Cappincur are still in search of their first points.