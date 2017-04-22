Offaly minor footballers secure spot in Leinster quarter-final

Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship

Offaly 0-13 Westmeath 1-4

Offaly advanced to the Leinster Minor Football Quarter-Final with a win over Westmeath in O’Connor Park that was more comfortable than the final scoreline suggests.

Offaly dominated the game on the scoreboard for 50 minutes building a 0-12 to 0-2 lead. Westmeath did enjoy a late surge to reduce the deficit but there was never any doubt over the result as Offaly cruised directly into the quarter-finals.

The result was their second big win in the space of seven days following their 3-18 to 0-6 win over Wexford the previous weekend.

Offaly were on top from the start but struggled to open their account hitting five wides in the opening ten minutes.

However they eventually found their range and had five points on the board before Westmeath opened their account. Cian Johnson (2), Cian Farrell, Conor Lynam and Sean Farrell all found the target in a five minute spell to leave Offaly 0-5 to 0-0 to the good.

Westmeath pulled one back but another from Cian Johnson left Offaly 0-6 to 0-1 ahead at the break.

Offaly however came out strongly after the break with Cian Johnson (2) and Cian Farrell (4) putting clear daylight between the sides with 50 minutes on the clock.

Westmeath eventually added a second point with 52 minutes on the clock and they added another soon after.

Cian Johnson added a 13th point for Offaly before Westmeath added 1-1 to their total late in the day to put some respectability on the scoreline.