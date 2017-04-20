Offaly player named Minor Footballer of the Week
Cian Johnson
Offaly's Cian Johnson has been voted for by the public as the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Player of the week.
This completes a clean sweep for the Faithful County who picked up both Football and Hurling Minor Player of the Week awards.
Johnson caused quite a stir in Offaly's championship opener against Wexford as he scored 2-6 from play as the Faithful demolished their opponents in Enniscorthy.
He beat out Cork's Mark Cronin and Kerry's David Clifford.
