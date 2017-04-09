Ferbane leave it late but come away with the win in opening round of Offaly Senior Football Championship

Offaly Senior Football Championship Rd 1

Ferbane 4-7

Gracefield 1-14

Ferbane left it late but a brace of goals from Colin Kenny in the space of a minute saw them to a dramatic victory over Gracefield in O'Connor Park on Sunday.

The goals came less than a minute apart and turned a four point deficit into a two point lead with less than five minutes remaining.

The sides added two points apiece in the closing minutes as last year's defeated finalists got their campaign off to a winning start.

Gracefield flew out of the blocks putting the first three points on the board but Ferbane responded with the next three to level the scores midway through the half. Soon after they jumped into the lead with a goal from Ryan Heavin.

Gracefield had reduced the gap to two approaching half-time but Ferbane jumped five ahead again with their second goal of the half with Oisin Kelly applying the finish.

Gracefield however were able to mitigate the effects of the goal before the half-time whistle went as they hit two points to leave just three between the sides at the break with Ferbane leading 2-4 to 0-7.

That advantage only lasted until the fifth minute of the second-half as Keith Mullally goaled for Gracefield to draw his side level.

They added the next four points, two from Stephen Flanagan and one apiece from Ruairi Allen and Brian Brereton, to move into the lead while keeping Ferbane scoreless for over 20 minutes.

However when Ferbane broke their scoring drought, they did so in spectacular fashion with two goals from Colin Kenny in less than 60 seconds. They moved three clear with a Oisin Kelly four minutes from time.

Gracefield tried to recover the situation but they could only manage another two points while Ferbane added one further score to register a two point victory that looked unlikely with five minutes remaining.