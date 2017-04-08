Goals crucial as Clara edge out Edenderry in Championship opener

Senior Football Championship Rd 1

Clara 2-9

Edenderry 0-13

Two goals in the first quarter of the game proved key as Clara opened their championship account with a hard fought win over Edenderry.

Edenderry were quickly out of the blocks with three points but Clara brought the scores level with a goal from Josh Fleming inside ten minutes.

Not long after, Clara blasted into the lead with a second goal with Ross Brady finding the back of the net. They added the next two points to take a five point lead with 20 minutes on the clock.

Edenderry responded hitting three points to just one in reply from Clara to close the gap to three by the break at Clara 2-3 Edenderry 0-6.

The sides added two points apiece in the opening ten minutes of the second-half with Clara still 2-5 to 0-8 ahead.

Edenderry closed the gap to the minimum with points from Cian and Ciaran Farrell.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Tullamore too strong for Cappincur in Championship opener

The sides exchanged points up to the last five minutes but Clara crucially hit two points without reply from Josh Fleming and Paul Deehan to move three clear again entering injury-time.

Sean Doyle added one further point for Edenderry but it wasn't enough as Clara held on for a two point victory