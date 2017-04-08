Tullamore too strong for Cappincur in Championship opener

Senior Football Championship

Tullamore 4-14

Cappincur 2-6

Tullamore opened their campaign with an impressive win as they proved too strong for Cappincur coming through on a scoreline of 4-14 to 2-6.

Tullamore made the perfect start with a goal in the first minute from Shane Kelly. Cappincur pulled a point back but Kelly struck for a second goal inside ten minutes to give Tullamore a 2-0 to 0-1 lead. They added three further points by the midway point of the half to put eight points between the sides.

Eoin Carroll pointed for Cappincur but Tullamore effectively put the game away on the 20 minute mark when Shane Dooley fired home their third goal.

Tullamore hit three more points before the break to just one in reply from Cappincur to build their lead to 12 points at 3-6 to 0-3.

They continued to extend the advantage after the resumption with their fourth goal coming from Johnny Moloney after 40 minutes.

Entering the last five minutes the score read Tullamore 4-14 to Cappincur 0-4 but Cappincur to their credit finished with a flourish with Peter Daly and Brian Norris finding the back of the net but they were only consolation scores as Tullamore ran out emphatic winners.