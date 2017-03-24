Offaly hurling team announced for crunch clash with Kerry

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly Hurling

The Offaly Senior Hurling team for this Sunday's crunch Allianz Hurling League Division 1B showdown with Kerry has been announced and it shows a number of changes in personnel and in positions.

If Offaly win and Laois lose to Wexford, Offaly will advance to the league quarter-finals and will avoid the relegation play-off.

Ben Conneely comes in at corner-back in place of Paddy Delaney while Enda Grogan comes into the half-back line in place of Derek Morkan. David King starts in midfield with James Mulrooney missing out while Sean Ryan is named to start in the half-forward line despite concerns over his availability.

In the forwards, Shane Dooley is moved out to centre-half forward with Cillian Kiely at full-forward. Emmett Nolan starts at corner-forward with Stephen Quirke missing out.

The team in full is:

1 James Dempsey Kinnitty
2 Paddy Rigney Kinnitty
3 Michael Cleary Shinrone
4 Ben Conneely St Rynagh’s
5 Enda Grogan Kilcormac/Killoughey
6 Dermot Shortt St Rynagh’s
7 Sean Gardiner Lusmagh
8 Aidan Treacy St Rynagh’s
9 David King Coolderry
10 Sean Ryan Capt Birr
11 Shane Dooley Tullamore
12 Oisín Kelly Belmont
13 Sean Cleary Shinrone
14 Cillian Kiely Kilcormac/Killoughey
15 Emmett Nolan Birr