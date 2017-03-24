Offaly hurling team announced for crunch clash with Kerry

The Offaly Senior Hurling team for this Sunday's crunch Allianz Hurling League Division 1B showdown with Kerry has been announced and it shows a number of changes in personnel and in positions.

If Offaly win and Laois lose to Wexford, Offaly will advance to the league quarter-finals and will avoid the relegation play-off.

Ben Conneely comes in at corner-back in place of Paddy Delaney while Enda Grogan comes into the half-back line in place of Derek Morkan. David King starts in midfield with James Mulrooney missing out while Sean Ryan is named to start in the half-forward line despite concerns over his availability.

In the forwards, Shane Dooley is moved out to centre-half forward with Cillian Kiely at full-forward. Emmett Nolan starts at corner-forward with Stephen Quirke missing out.

The team in full is:

1 James Dempsey Kinnitty

2 Paddy Rigney Kinnitty

3 Michael Cleary Shinrone

4 Ben Conneely St Rynagh’s

5 Enda Grogan Kilcormac/Killoughey

6 Dermot Shortt St Rynagh’s

7 Sean Gardiner Lusmagh

8 Aidan Treacy St Rynagh’s

9 David King Coolderry

10 Sean Ryan Capt Birr

11 Shane Dooley Tullamore

12 Oisín Kelly Belmont

13 Sean Cleary Shinrone

14 Cillian Kiely Kilcormac/Killoughey

15 Emmett Nolan Birr