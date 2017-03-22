Raheen GAA Club Notes (March 22)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 27 February were 04 11 23 30. There was no Jackpot winner of €12,600 and 1 Match 3 Winner [Sean Carroll C/O Direen’s] [€200]. The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 06 March were 02 07 12 22. There was 1 Jackpot winner of €12,800 [Noleen O’Rourke, Killeigh] whom we congratulate on her sucess and 9 Match 3 Winners [ Seamus Dwane C/O Kevin O’Meara; Sean Garry C/O John Garry; Ellie and Holly C/O Jonathan Moore; Eamonn O’Brien C/O High Chap; Jackie Buckley C/O High Chap; Kieran Daly C/O Ray Garry; Eamonn O’Brien C/O High Chap; Brian Daly C/O Doyle’s; Mary Hinch C/O Fint Hinch ] [€25 Each]. Next week’s draw will take place in High Chap, Geashill on Monday 20 March 2017.

DIVISION 1 FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Raheen Senior Footballers went down to their first defeat of the year last Saturday afternoon against Ferbane in Ferbane on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-07 in Rd 2 of the Div 1 League. Playing away against last year’s Senior A finalists Raheen were always going to be up against it and so it proved to be but they put in a spirited performance. Ferbane hit the ground running from the off as they opened up and early lead of 1-05 to 0-01 and by half time led 1-09 to 0-03. In the second half Ferbane added another 11 points to Raheen’s 4.

RAHEEN: Mark Byrne, Brian Corcoran, Liam Boland, Adam Kelly, Mikey Keogh (0-01), Brian Crombie, Ian O’Halloran, Mark Gorman (0-02), Colin Keogh, Declan Byrne, Jack Keogh, Niall Dempsey (0-01), John Crombie, Niall Leavy, Reece Seery.

SUBS: Tommy Spollen (for Ian O’Halloran), Padraig Bracken (for Colin Keogh), Brian Kehoe (0-02) (for Jack Keogh), Conor McNally (for John Crombie), Mark Garry (for Niall Leavy).

MEMBERSHIP REGISTRATION EVENING

Raheen GAA Club Members Registration Evening will take place on Friday, March 24 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm in the Clubhouse in Geashill. All new and existing members who have not already done so are requested to come along on the evening to complete their membership for the year. Subscriptions are Playing Members €30, Students €20; Non Playing Members €20; OAP’s €15. Full Members paid before March 31 are entitled to vote at Club Meetings. All Full Members are entered into draw for right to Purchase All Ireland tickets. Any enquiries please contact club registrar Paddy Bracken or any Committee member. New members are very welcome.

