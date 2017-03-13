Edenderry GAA Club Notes (March 13)

Edenderry GAA 5 Year plan

After Many months of work our new 5 year plan nears completion. There will be a Major Launch night of our plan on the 13th of April in Edenderry GAA Clubhouse, there will also be special guests in attendance on the night. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details.

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in St.Mary’s secondary school hall between 5pm and 7pm. Final Date for club membership payment is the 31st March 2017. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Edenderry v Clara

Edenderry 0.15. Clara 0.11

Edenderry senior footballers continued on their winning ways in the Offaly senior league on Saturday afternoon with a four point victory over Clara. At half time Edenderry were ahead by 8 points to 5 thanks to two points each from Sean Doyle and Ciaran Hurley and one each from David Hanlon, Mark Young, Dan Nolan and Richie Dalton. Clara started the second half with four unanswered points to take the lead. The sides were level at 11 points each entering the final 10 minutes but the reds put in a great finish with four unanswered points from Sean Doyle, David Hanlon, Ciaran Hurley and Dan Nolan. It was good to see Colm Byrne and Daithi Brady play their first game of the year.

Edenderry team:

Brian Quinlan, Diarmuid Meleady, Sean Pender, Alan Pender Colm Byrne, David Hanlon, Daithi Brady, Stephen Guing, Richie Dalton, Ciaran Hurley, Derek Kelly, Oran Lawton, Sean Doyle, Dan Nolan, Mark Young.

Subs used: Jamie Dolan, Cian Lawton, Andrew Forde

Edenderry v St.Rynagh’s

Congratulations to Edenderry Senior ladies who had a comprehensive victory over St.Rynagh’s in Cloghan on Sunday. The final score was Edenderry 8-08, St.Rynagh’s 2-01.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €4000 in Bingo prize money must be won. Congratulations to Kathleen Swaine, Rhode who won the €1000 flyer game one on the night, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €1750. Single book with flyers €10, Double book with Flyers €20

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8100 the numbers drawn were 1,6 ,12,28, bonus 23. There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at tonight's draw. 3 players matched 3 numbers and won €70 each. They were John Corcoran, Brendan McCabe Perth W.A, Eamonn Kenny c/o Eddie Kenny. Draw takes place on Sunday night at Bingo.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie . Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children of 5&6 year olds (boys and girls born 2011 & 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, video’s and photos.

St.Patrick’s Day Disco

Edenderry GAA are hosting a disco in the clubhouse between 7pm-9pm for 3rd to 6th class children on St.Patrick’s day March the 17th. This Disco is fully supervised and also there is a shop on the premises. Admission is €5 per child.

Offaly ladies football

Congratulations to Offaly U14 who recorded a victory over Wexford, and also to the U16 who had a big win over louth. Well done to all the players who were involved from Edenderry GAA club.

Coaches and Managers

We are currently have vacancies within our club for people to get involved in the training and managing teams in hurling, Men’s and Ladies football. If you are interested please contact 086 8332832. We are especially looking for coaches from U8 to Minor level within our hurling teams, we would like to build on the foundations that are in place and build on the success of the last year.

Recruitment of Referees

The Offaly county board are looking to recruit new referees. If you are interested in taking up refereeing this year, please contact Deirdre Kearney Referees administrator on 0868453347 or deidrescakes3@gmail.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.