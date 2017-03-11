Offaly overcome Waterford in All Ireland Minor Camogie Championship

All Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship Grp 1

Offaly 4-10

Waterford 1-14

Sarah Harding top scored for Offaly with 2-7 as they overcame Waterford in the All Ireland Minor Camogie Championship in Birr on Saturday afternoon to record their first win of the campaign in Group 1.

Offaly led by 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time with the goal coming from Ciara Brennan and Sarah Harding hitting five of the seven points.

Goals were crucial for Offaly in the second-half as Waterford added 1-8 to their total but Offaly were able to respond with a brace of goals from Sarah Harding and one from Kaitlyn Kennedy to secure the victory in the sunshine in St Brendan's Park.

Meanwhile the Offaly senior team have a crucial encounter tomorrow (Sunday) as they travel to Tournafulla to take on Limerick in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1, Group 2. Limerick won their opening fixture comfortably against Meath a while Offaly lost their opening match in Round 2 against table topping Galway and they will be targeting this match as a key tie to get their campaign back on track.